NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE NXDT traded up 0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 15.72. 630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,085. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of 12.80 and a 12 month high of 16.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of 15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of 15.27.

Insider Transactions at NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

In other NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of 14.95 per share, with a total value of 986,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,487,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 52,137,691.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James D. Dondero bought 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 14.95 per share, for a total transaction of 986,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,487,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately 52,137,691.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James D. Dondero bought 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 14.94 per share, with a total value of 79,032.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,513,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 52,496,933.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 123,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,749 in the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXDT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the first quarter worth about $347,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $7,229,000.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

