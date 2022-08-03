Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF) Trading 6.8% Higher

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (OTC:NXHSF – Get Rating) rose 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Next Hydrogen Solutions to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Trading Down 4.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59.

About Next Hydrogen Solutions

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc designs, manufactures, and sells water electrolyzers to convert intermittent renewable electric power sources into clean hydrogen. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

