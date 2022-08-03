NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Shares Up 9.8%

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$14.94 and last traded at C$14.61. 364,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 366,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NFI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of NFI Group from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.83.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -16.84.

Insider Activity at NFI Group

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.59) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$581.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$631.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adam L. Gray acquired 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,335,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,892,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$107,956,661.74. Insiders have bought a total of 445,900 shares of company stock worth $5,473,917 over the last quarter.

NFI Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.