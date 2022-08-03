Nichols plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 12.40 (LON:NICL)

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.40 ($0.15) per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Nichols Price Performance

Shares of LON NICL opened at GBX 1,135 ($13.91) on Wednesday. Nichols has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,075 ($13.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,590 ($19.48). The stock has a market capitalization of £414.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,222.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,317.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Get Nichols alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew Milne bought 1,688 shares of Nichols stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,184 ($14.51) per share, with a total value of £19,985.92 ($24,489.55). In related news, insider David Rattigan purchased 150 shares of Nichols stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,272 ($15.59) per share, for a total transaction of £1,908 ($2,337.95). Also, insider Andrew Milne bought 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,184 ($14.51) per share, with a total value of £19,985.92 ($24,489.55).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nichols Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,325 ($16.24) price objective on shares of Nichols in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

(Get Rating)

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, Slurp, FRYST, DOUWE EGBERTS, and Sunkist brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nichols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.