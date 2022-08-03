NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.60

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.60 and traded as low as $2.27. NightHawk Biosciences shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 58,792 shares traded.

NightHawk Biosciences Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60.

NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. NightHawk Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 1,995.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NightHawk Biosciences

About NightHawk Biosciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NightHawk Biosciences stock. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. ( NYSE:NHWK Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immune therapies and vaccines. The company's therapies are used to modulate the immune system against various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

