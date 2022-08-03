Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 46,274 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,274 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $387,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,827,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,242,000 after purchasing an additional 595,150 shares during the last quarter. 55.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

RXRX stock opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $31.84. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of -0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $8.12.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.90 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.18% and a negative net margin of 1,635.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 37,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $335,881.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,904 shares in the company, valued at $4,786,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

