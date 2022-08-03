Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 46,274 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,274 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $387,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,827,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,242,000 after purchasing an additional 595,150 shares during the last quarter. 55.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.90 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.18% and a negative net margin of 1,635.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 37,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $335,881.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,904 shares in the company, valued at $4,786,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Profile
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.
