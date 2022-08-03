Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,239 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Schrödinger worth $6,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,487,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,637,000 after buying an additional 124,702 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 521,739.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,262,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,088,000 after buying an additional 1,262,609 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 716,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,451,000 after buying an additional 457,004 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at $19,587,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 456,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,899,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger Stock Up 1.9 %

SDGR stock opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.80. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.71 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 87.27%. The business had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Schrödinger from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

About Schrödinger

(Get Rating)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.