Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,484 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,050,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,616,000 after buying an additional 105,864 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,594,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,479,000 after buying an additional 1,175,121 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,980,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,487,000 after buying an additional 972,086 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,164,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,270,000 after buying an additional 718,091 shares during the period. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,128,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on FTI shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.57 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.