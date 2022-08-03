Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $17,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $143.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.57.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE:PKG opened at $138.11 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.41.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Donna A. Harman bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,497.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,219,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

