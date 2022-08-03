Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Cactus during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Cactus in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cactus by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cactus in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Cactus in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WHD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cactus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Cactus Price Performance

WHD opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.99.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joel Bender sold 542,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $29,286,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cactus news, COO Joel Bender sold 542,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $29,286,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan Semple sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,909.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,389,748 shares of company stock worth $73,478,068 in the last ninety days. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Featured Stories

