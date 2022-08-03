Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 11,761 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,214 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 11,761 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of COP opened at $94.71 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $124.08. The company has a market cap of $122.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.27.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.05.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

