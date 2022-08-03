Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 4,841 Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,841 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Verve Therapeutics were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VERV. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,500,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,435,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,496,000 after acquiring an additional 287,400 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,286,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 6,579.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 119,343 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.77. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $78.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.66.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Burt A. Adelman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,205. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 34,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $536,436.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 791,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,585.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Burt A. Adelman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,205. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,972,793.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VERV shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

