Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 7,314 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,280 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,314 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,699 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,038 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.73.

NYSE:AU opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.44. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

