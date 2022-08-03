Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,815 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 14,391 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.31. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $26.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.96.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 16.18%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.11 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

