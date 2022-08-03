Nikola (NKLA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Nikola to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1899900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect Nikola to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Nikola has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $15.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nikola by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Nikola by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Nikola by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 target price on shares of Nikola in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nikola from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Nikola from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

