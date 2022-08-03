Nimiq Achieves Market Cap of $16.48 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Nimiq has a total market cap of $16.48 million and approximately $283,781.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,815.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,614.64 or 0.07077081 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00156810 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00021893 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00252582 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.95 or 0.00683538 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.16 or 0.00592419 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005521 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,191,230,719 coins and its circulating supply is 9,624,230,719 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

