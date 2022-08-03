Nimiq Reaches One Day Volume of $479,955.00 (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $16.22 million and approximately $479,955.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,842.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,617.57 or 0.07081475 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00161734 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00021967 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00251807 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.46 or 0.00706839 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.45 or 0.00584230 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005512 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,191,230,719 coins and its circulating supply is 9,624,230,719 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

