Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.03

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.03 and last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.

Nine Dragons Paper Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.26.

Nine Dragons Paper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.223 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th.

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.

