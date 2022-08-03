Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) Short Interest Update

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,700 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the June 30th total of 219,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 841,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NISN. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 2,772.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 108,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 104,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 214.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 265,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ NISN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.84. 143,543 shares of the company were exchanged. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 million and a P/E ratio of 0.60.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Company Profile

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group ( NASDAQ:NISN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $53.42 million during the quarter.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

