Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2022

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,700 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the June 30th total of 221,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.4 days.

Nitori Stock Performance

Shares of NCLTF stock opened at $110.00 on Wednesday. Nitori has a one year low of $85.61 and a one year high of $209.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.84.

Nitori Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, retails furniture and interior products in Japan, China, Taiwan, and the United States. The company also provides non-life and life insurance products; logistics services; and advertising and public relations support services. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nitori Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitori and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.