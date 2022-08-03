Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,700 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the June 30th total of 221,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.4 days.
Nitori Stock Performance
Shares of NCLTF stock opened at $110.00 on Wednesday. Nitori has a one year low of $85.61 and a one year high of $209.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.84.
Nitori Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nitori (NCLTF)
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
Receive News & Ratings for Nitori Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitori and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.