Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 658,400 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 539,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 539,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Niu Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 828.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 289,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 257,894 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,248,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,447,000 after buying an additional 1,314,644 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Niu Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock.

Niu Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ NIU traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $6.39. 9,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,455. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.52. Niu Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $90.78 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

