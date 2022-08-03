NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.36.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get NMI alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $33,028.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,397.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NMI

NMI Stock Down 1.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in NMI by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in NMI by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in NMI by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in NMI by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average of $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.50. NMI has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $27.25.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. NMI had a net margin of 49.45% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $127.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.