Noir Market Capitalization Tops $106,491.20 (NOR)

Noir (NOR) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One Noir coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Noir has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. Noir has a total market capitalization of $106,491.20 and approximately $9.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00101657 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000644 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00018697 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.87 or 0.00246822 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00037675 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00008721 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,645,795 coins. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Noir

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

