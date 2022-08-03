Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Down 6.3%

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) shares were down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.36 and last traded at $27.44. Approximately 16,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,182,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 6.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $456.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is -74.51%.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $3,890,558.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,263,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,785,364.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $13,304,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,563,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,829,293.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $3,890,558.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,263,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,785,364.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

