NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Short Interest Down 15.4% in July

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 939,800 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the June 30th total of 1,110,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 324.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWHUF. BMO Capital Markets raised NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWHUF opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.34. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $12.16.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.0512 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

