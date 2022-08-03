NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the June 30th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $223,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,885,793.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in NorthWestern by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.18. 4,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.75. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $65.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.30%.

NWE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sidoti cut NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

