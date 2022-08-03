NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Insider Ely Benaim Sells 437 Shares

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) insider Ely Benaim sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $30,441.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NovoCure Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ NVCR traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.71. 462,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,410. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $56.39 and a 52-week high of $159.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.86 and a beta of 0.87.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovoCure

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on NovoCure from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NovoCure from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. HC Wainwright started coverage on NovoCure in a report on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

