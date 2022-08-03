Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Shares Gap Down to $8.23

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.23, but opened at $7.44. Novonix shares last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 413 shares changing hands.

Novonix Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 53.38 and a current ratio of 54.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71.

Get Novonix alerts:

Institutional Trading of Novonix

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Novonix stock. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.