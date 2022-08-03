NTV Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,342,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,183,000 after buying an additional 55,904 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,508,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,301,000 after buying an additional 177,383 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,077,000 after buying an additional 17,435 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 320,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,127,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,041,000 after buying an additional 163,396 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

RWR stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.41. 1,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,081. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $90.87 and a 52-week high of $123.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.21.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

