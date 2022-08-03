NTV Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 25,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 23,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.55. 117,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,441. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.78. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $29.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

