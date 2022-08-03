NTV Asset Management LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOO. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,223. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.67. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $109.19.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.