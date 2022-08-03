NTV Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPHB. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,157,000 after purchasing an additional 69,744 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Members Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 453.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 155,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 127,007 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPHB traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.38. 1,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,243. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $83.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.02 and a 200-day moving average of $68.96.

