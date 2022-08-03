NTV Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBIO. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $639,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 1,782.9% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 142,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 134,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $461,000.

Get ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF alerts:

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SBIO stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.84. 59,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,835. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.84. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $49.64.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.