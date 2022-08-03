NTV Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 51,000 Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,000. NTV Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Global X Copper Miners ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 668,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,676,000 after acquiring an additional 206,306 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $15,449,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 2,713.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 154,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 149,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,621,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:COPX traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,264. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.46.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

