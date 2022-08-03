NuStar Energy L.P. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th.

NuStar Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 104.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect NuStar Energy to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 129.0%.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy Price Performance

Shares of NS stock opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 86.48% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $409.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NS shares. StockNews.com lowered NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuStar Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NuStar Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NuStar Energy by 39.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

(Get Rating)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.