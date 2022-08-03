Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Short Interest Update

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the June 30th total of 4,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.0 days. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Nuvalent Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NUVL stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $14.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,507. The company has a market capitalization of $702.43 million and a P/E ratio of -3.36. Nuvalent has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $40.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.97.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that Nuvalent will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuvalent

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $36,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,162,598 shares in the company, valued at $39,553,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nuvalent news, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $36,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,162,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,553,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $65,390.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,782 shares of company stock valued at $401,351 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000.

About Nuvalent

(Get Rating)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.