Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.25

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 76388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NUVB shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Nuvation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $5.01. The firm has a market cap of $530.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.46.

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $463,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 98,100 shares during the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $10,799,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $3,600,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 1,763.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 538,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 509,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

