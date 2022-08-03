Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.25

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVBGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 76388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NUVB shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Nuvation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Nuvation Bio Stock Up 5.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $5.01. The firm has a market cap of $530.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.46.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVBGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nuvation Bio

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $463,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 98,100 shares during the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $10,799,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $3,600,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 1,763.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 538,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 509,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

