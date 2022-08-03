Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE NEA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,269. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,525,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,028,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,521,000 after purchasing an additional 43,705 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.0% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 49,369 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 196,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 145,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

