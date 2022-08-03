Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NAZ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.31. 290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,735. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.38. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $16.25.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.23% of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

