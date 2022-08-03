Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NAC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.75. The company had a trading volume of 688 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,349. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.82. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAC. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $528,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

