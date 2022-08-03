Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JHAA)

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:JHAA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,573. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.37. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $10.14.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 89,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

About Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

