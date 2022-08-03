Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:JFR)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

JFR stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 184 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,926. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JFR. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 901,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after buying an additional 176,434 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 90,702 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 66,483 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 597,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 35,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.