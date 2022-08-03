Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on September 1st

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NKG remained flat at $11.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,108. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $14.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 166,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 20,556 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000.

About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

