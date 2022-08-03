Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Price Performance

NYSE NIQ traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $13.28. 19,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,557. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $15.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,116 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

