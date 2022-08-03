Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JMM)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE JMM traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $6.46. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,282. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $7.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. BCK Partners Inc. owned about 0.27% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

