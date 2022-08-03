Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NMZ)

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NMZ traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,287. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $15.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.66.

Get Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 62.2% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 14.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 328,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 446,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.