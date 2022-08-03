Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NQP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.56. 1,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,916. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.86.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $303,000.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

