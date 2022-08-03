Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (JPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

JPT traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,612. Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $25.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.87.

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

