Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (JPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.
Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance
JPT traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,612. Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $25.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.87.
Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
