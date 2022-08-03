Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:JPS)

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:JPS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,160. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 96.2% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 22.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

