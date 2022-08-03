Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:NAD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.19. 6,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,727. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $16.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000.

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

